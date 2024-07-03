SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

