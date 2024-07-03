SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.70.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
