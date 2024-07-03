SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.