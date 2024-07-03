SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,402,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after buying an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

