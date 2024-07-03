SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 128.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

