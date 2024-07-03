SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

