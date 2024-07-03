SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

