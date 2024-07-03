SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 479,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,818,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

