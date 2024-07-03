SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.