SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $756.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $755.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

