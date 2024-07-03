SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.