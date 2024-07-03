SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

