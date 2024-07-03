SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.