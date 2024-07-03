SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $806.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

