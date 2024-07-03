SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

