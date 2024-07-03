SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

