SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,948,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

