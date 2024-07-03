SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

