SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

