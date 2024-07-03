SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

