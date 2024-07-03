SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of URNM opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

