SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,108 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,140,245 shares of company stock valued at $829,165,177 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.