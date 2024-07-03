SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

