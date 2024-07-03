SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

