SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

