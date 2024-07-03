SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,709 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

