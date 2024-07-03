SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,372,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

