SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 525.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

