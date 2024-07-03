Séché Environnement SA (SECVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Séché Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of Séché Environnement stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Séché Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Get Séché Environnement alerts:

About Séché Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.