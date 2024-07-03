Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.