Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $764,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

