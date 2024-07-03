Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 8.6%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,310.0 days.
Aeroports de Paris Price Performance
OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52.
Aeroports de Paris Company Profile
