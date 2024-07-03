Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 8.6%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,310.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

