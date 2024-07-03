Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Drops By 5.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $633,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,730,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.