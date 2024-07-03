Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 5.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
AOZOY stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.55.
About Aozora Bank
