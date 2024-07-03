Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Expands By 7.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crew Energy
Crew Energy Stock Performance
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.