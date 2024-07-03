Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Drops By 5.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,329,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

