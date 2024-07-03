Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Drops By 5.2%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.