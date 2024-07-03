Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Decreases By 9.1%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. dynaCERT has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.20.

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.