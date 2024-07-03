Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Decreases By 9.1%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. dynaCERT has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.