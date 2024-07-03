Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 11.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $371.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

