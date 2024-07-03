Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Declines By 12.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 2,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,682.0 days.
Juventus Football Club Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
