Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Declines By 12.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 2,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,682.0 days.

Juventus Football Club Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.