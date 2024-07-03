Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 7.7%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.