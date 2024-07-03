Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 7.7%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.