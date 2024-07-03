Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Drops By 5.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

