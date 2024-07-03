Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rises By 12.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,554,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 2,277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.3 days.

DALXF stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

