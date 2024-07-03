Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,774.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

