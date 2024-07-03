Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 796 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.