Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,578.79 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,583.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,503.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

