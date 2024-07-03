Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

FOF stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.