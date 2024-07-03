Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 879,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

