Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

