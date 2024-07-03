Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

