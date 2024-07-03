Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

